Sharegain Goes Live On Pirum TradeConnect

Pirum, the trusted technology partner for securities finance automation and collateral management, today announced that Sharegain, a prominent securities lending fintech, has gone live on Pirum TradeConnect.

Stuart Jarvis, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Sharegain, said: “Pirum TradeConnect delivers the simplicity and efficiency the market has been waiting for, vastly improving connectivity and access for all participants. We’re excited to go live and create even greater value for our clients and partners."

Ben Challice, President & Chief of Strategy at Pirum, said: “ We’re excited to have Sharegain live on Pirum TradeConnect. Sharegain brings new inventory from retail investors, providing the market with access to unique, hard-to-borrow liquidity."