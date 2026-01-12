Share Your Views: ACER Is Consulting On The Design Of REMIT Exposure Data Reporting

In 2024, the revision of REMIT (Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency) introduced new data reporting requirements, including the obligation to report exposure data, which shows how much market participants are exposed to price movements in wholesale energy markets.

At the same time, broader initiatives such as the Clean Industrial Deal and the EC consultation on the functioning of commodity derivatives and spot energy markets highlight the importance of simplifying and standardising data reporting.

As exposure data is a new and distinct reporting stream under REMIT, ACER will implement a new electronic template ‘Exposure XSD’ for its reporting, as set out in the revised REMIT and the recast REMIT Implementing Regulation.

Within this context, ACER is exploring whether the ‘ISO 20022 standard’, a common framework for exchanging data, could be applied to the ‘Exposure XSD’ reporting format, with the aim of making the reporting process simpler and more interoperable. As a new reporting stream, the Exposure XSD is as a suitable candidate that may benefit from the use of an existing standard.

Your views matter

Today, ACER has launched a public consultation to support more harmonised reporting and to improve data interoperability. Stakeholders are invited to share their views on the potential benefits of applying the ISO 20022 standard to the Exposure XSD reporting format by 9 February 2026.

Next steps

Based on the input received, ACER will assess whether to proceed with adopting the ISO 20022 standard for the Exposure XSD electronic format.

Technical specifications and detailed guidance on how to report exposure data in line with REMIT Implementing Regulation legislation will be addressed in a separate consultation, to be launched after the revised Regulation enters into force.

Read more.