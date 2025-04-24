Share Your Views: ACER Is Consulting On Amendments To The Harmonised Allocation Rule

Today, ACER opens a public consultation on the transmission system operators’ (TSOs’) proposal to amend the harmonised allocation rules (HAR) for long-term electricity transmission rights.

What is it about?

On 27 March 2025, ACER received the TSOs' proposal to amend the harmonised allocation rules.

These rules govern the allocations and auctioning of long-term transmission rights within the European Union. Particularly, they allow market participants to access cross-border hedging opportunities for the integrated EU electricity market and go through a review process every two years.

Why are we consulting?

To ensure that the harmonised allocation rules continue to respond to changes in the electricity market and evolving operational needs, the TSOs proposal covers various market updates (including the introduction of the 15-minutes market time unit in the day-ahead market) and recent incidents, such as the single-day ahead market decoupling in June 2024.

Share your views!

Interested stakeholders can submit their views by 22 May 2025.

ACER will reach a decision by 29 September 2025.

Read more and share your views.