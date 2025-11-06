Shaping Hong Kong's Financial Ecosystem For Tomorrow With Effective Regulation, Opening Remarks At China International Finance Forum - Hong Kong Summit, Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman, Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission, 6 November 2025

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, good morning.

As the SFC’s Chairman, I am honoured to share my views on innovation with you at the China International Finance Forum. Hong Kong is hosting this prestigious event for the second year in a row, building on the rich legacy of the two-decade-old Shanghai forum.

This reaffirms the enduring partnership between the two vibrant cities and clearly illustrates how the event continues to broaden its international significance, benefitting from Hong Kong’s unique position as a premier global financial centre.

Today’s theme is “New Financial Ecosystems in a Changing World: Openness, Innovation and Sustainability”. It has rightly captured the crux of capital market success in the age of digital innovation.

In my view, you reap what you sow, and tomorrow belongs to those who prepare well today!

Therefore, I would like to share with you how the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is leveraging innovation to drive market progress, while upholding sound risk management.

I have three points to share with the audience today. First, the opportunities and challenges that we envision; second, regulatory principles and approaches that we adopt; and third, our expectations on market participants.

