Shanghai Gold Exchange: Notice On The Update Of Price Matching Market Makers' List

In accordance with the provisions on the qualification requirements and selection criteria for market makers in the Measures for the Administration of Market Makers of Shanghai Gold Exchange, Shanghai Gold Exchange has updated the price matching market makers for the year 2025, the details are as follows:
1.Main board market makers（in no particular order）：
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Co.,Ltd
Agricultural Bank of China Co.,Ltd
Bank of China Co.,Ltd
China Construction Bank Co.,Ltd
Bank of Communications Co.,Ltd
China Minsheng Banking Co.,Ltd
China Merchants Bank Co.,Ltd
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co.,Ltd
Ping An Bank Co.,Ltd
China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd.
Industrial Bank Co.,Ltd
China Citic Bank Co.,Ltd
Bank of Ningbo Co.,Ltd
Bank of Shanghai Co.,Ltd
United Overseas Bank (China) Limited
Guotai Junan Securities Co.,Ltd.
Huatai Securities Co.,Ltd.
CITIC Securities Co.,Ltd.
China Galaxy Securities Co.,Ltd.
Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.,Ltd.
Optiver (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Qianhai Jingyou Trading Co., Ltd.
China Platinum Corporation Co.,Ltd
2. International board market makers（in no particular order）：
Bank of China, Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone Branch
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Jump Trading Pacific Pte. Ltd
Virtu Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd
Tower Research Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd
MKS PAMP SA