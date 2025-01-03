Shanghai Gold Exchange: Notice On The Update Of Price Matching Market Makers' List

In accordance with the provisions on the qualification requirements and selection criteria for market makers in the Measures for the Administration of Market Makers of Shanghai Gold Exchange, Shanghai Gold Exchange has updated the price matching market makers for the year 2025, the details are as follows:

1.Main board market makers（in no particular order）：

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Co.,Ltd

Agricultural Bank of China Co.,Ltd

Bank of China Co.,Ltd

China Construction Bank Co.,Ltd

Bank of Communications Co.,Ltd

China Minsheng Banking Co.,Ltd

China Merchants Bank Co.,Ltd

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co.,Ltd

Ping An Bank Co.,Ltd

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd.

Industrial Bank Co.,Ltd

China Citic Bank Co.,Ltd

Bank of Ningbo Co.,Ltd

Bank of Shanghai Co.,Ltd

United Overseas Bank (China) Limited

Guotai Junan Securities Co.,Ltd.

Huatai Securities Co.,Ltd.

CITIC Securities Co.,Ltd.

China Galaxy Securities Co.,Ltd.

Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.,Ltd.

Optiver (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Qianhai Jingyou Trading Co., Ltd.

China Platinum Corporation Co.,Ltd

2. International board market makers（in no particular order）：

Bank of China, Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone Branch

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Jump Trading Pacific Pte. Ltd

Virtu Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd

Tower Research Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd

MKS PAMP SA