Shanghai Gold Exchange: Notice On Market Risk Control During The Qingming Festival In 2025

In accordance with the holiday schedule of Qingming Festival, Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) will be closed from April 4 (Friday) to April 6 (Sunday). There will be no night session trading session on April 3 (Thursday), and the market will resume on April 7 (Monday).

To prevent gold and silver price fluctuations during the holiday period in the international market, nd in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Measures for the Administration of Risk Control of Shanghai Gold Exchange, SGE will adjust the margin ratios and price limits for gold and silver deferred contracts, and the margin of performance-guaranteed price asking contracts. The details are as follows:

As of after-hours clearing on April 1, 2025 (Tuesday):The margin ratios for contracts such as Au(T+D), mAu(T+D), Au(T+N1), Au(T+N2), NYAuTN06, and NYAuTN12 will be adjusted from 11% to 12%. The price limit will be adjusted from 10% to 11% starting from the next trading day. The margin ratio for Ag(T+D) contract will be adjusted from 12% to 13%. The price limit will be adjusted from 11% to 12% starting from the next trading day.The margin for CAu99.99 contract will be adjusted from 65,000 yuan per hand to 80,000 yuan per lot.

If a limit-locked market occurs on April 1, 2025, and the adjusted margin ratios and price limits higher margin ratios and price limits between the ratios mentioned above and the ratios in accordance to the Measures for the Administration of Risk Control of the Shanghai Gold Exchange will be adopted.

After trading resumes on April 7, 2025 (Monday), as of after-hours clearing of the first trading day without a limit-locked market, the margin ratio for contracts such as Au(T+D), mAu(T+D), Au(T+N1), Au(T+N2), NYAuTN06, and NYAuTN12 will be restored to 11%. The price limit will be restored to 10% starting from the next trading day.The margin ratio for Ag(T+D) contract will be restored to 12%. The price limit will be restored to 11% starting from the next trading day.The margin for CAu99.99 contract will remain at 80,000 yuan per lot.

All members shall raise risk prevention awareness, make detailed risk contingency plans, remind investors to be prudent in risk prevention, reasonably control positions, be rational during trading and ensure the stable and healthy operation of the market.