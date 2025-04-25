Shanghai Gold Exchange: Notice On Market Risk Control During The Labor Day Holiday

In accordance with the holiday trading schedule, SGE will be closed from May 1, 2025 (Thursday) to May 5, 2025 (Monday). Trading will be resumed on May 6, 2025 (Tuesday). There will be no night session trading on April 30, 2025 (Wednesday).



To prevent potential gold and silver price fluctuations during the holiday period in the international market, and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Measures for the Administration of Risk Control of Shanghai Gold Exchange, SGE will adjust the margin ratios and price limits for relevant contracts. The details are as follows:



1.Starting from the closing settlement on April 29, 2025 (Tuesday):



The margin ratios for contracts such as Au(T+D), mAu(T+D), Au(T+N1), Au(T+N2), NYAuTN06, and NYAuTN12 will be adjusted from 13% to 15%. The price limits will be adjusted from 12% to 14% starting from the next trading day.



The margin ratio for Ag(T+D) contract will be adjusted from 16% to 18%. The price limit will be adjusted from 15% to 17% starting from the next trading day.



The margin for CAu99.99 contract will be adjusted from 80,000 yuan per lot to 85,000 yuan per lot.



If a limit-locked market occurs on April 29, 2025, and the adjusted margin ratios and price limits according to the relevant provisions of the Measures for the Administration of Risk Control of Shanghai Gold Exchange are higher than the aforementioned standards, the higher standards shall be implemented.



2.After resuming trading on May 6, 2025 (Tuesday), starting from the closing settlement of the first trading day without a limit-locked market:



The margin ratios for contracts such as Au(T+D), mAu(T+D), Au(T+N1), Au(T+N2), NYAuTN06, and NYAuTN12 will be restored to 13%. The price limits will be restored to 12% starting from the next trading day.



The margin ratio for Ag(T+D) contract will be restored to 16%. The price limits will be restored to 15% starting from the next trading day.



The margin for CAu99.99 contract will remain at 85,000 yuan per lot.



All members shall raise risk prevention awareness, make detailed risk contingency plans, remind investors to be prudent in risk prevention, reasonably control positions, be rational during trading and ensure the stable and healthy operation of the market.