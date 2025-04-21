Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Shanghai Gold Exchange: Notice On Continuing To Strengthen Recent Market Risk Management

Date 21/04/2025

Given the recent high volatility of precious metals prices, we request that all members to enhance their awareness of risk prevention and continue to meticulously prepare and execute emergency risk management plans to maintain stable market operations. Meanwhile, please advise investors to take necessary risk prevention measures, manage their positions prudently, and invest rationally.

