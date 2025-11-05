Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Shanghai Gold Exchange: Announcement On Switchover To Disaster Recovery Data Center

Date 05/11/2025

To more effectively manage our critical IT systems and ensure business continuity, the Shanghai Gold Exchange will conduct a system switchover during the period from November 5 to November 6. During this period, the trading system will switch from the production data center to the disaster recovery data center. Switchback to the primary data center will take place when appropriate.

During the aforementioned period, external SGE partners will generally not be required to change system configurations or take other actions, but should closely monitor the operational status of the backup trading system. If any issue occurs, please contact us immediately.

Thank you for your support and cooperation.

SGE technical support hotlines:
021-33662093
021-33662095

For any partner accessing SGE systems via the internet and has implemented an internal IP change, if you cannot access the IP address of the trading system, please try accessing via domain or contact your network administrator.

Domain of Member Service Platform: https://member.sge.com.cn:7003/user/login.htm
Domain of Storage and Logistics Service Platform: https://storage.sge.com.cn:7003/user/login.htm

