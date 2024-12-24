Shanghai Gold Exchange: Announcement Of Trading Schedule During Public Holidays For Year 2025

In accordance with the Circular on Issues Concerning the Holiday Schedule for Year 2025 (GBMFD[2024] No. 12) issued by the General Office of the State Council, and in combination with the actual situation of Shanghai Gold Exchange（SGE）, SGE hereby announces the following holiday schedule for year 2025:



New Year's Day: SGE will be closed on January 1, 2025 (Wednesday, New Year's Day). There will be no night session on December 31, 2024 (Tuesday). SGE will resume normal operations on January 2, 2025 (Thursday).



Spring Festival: SGE will be closed from January 28 (Tuesday, Chinese New Year's Eve) to February 4 (Tuesday). It will be closed as usual on January 26 (Sunday) and February 8 (Saturday). There will be no night session on January 27 (Monday). SGE will resume normal operations on February 5 (Wednesday).



Qingming Festival (Tomb-Sweeping Day): SGE will be closed from April 4 (Friday, Tomb-Sweeping Day) to April 6 (Sunday). There will be no night session on April 3 (Thursday). SGE will resume normal operations on April 7 (Monday).



Labor Day: SGE will be closed from May 1 (Thursday, Labor Day) to May 5 (Monday). It will be closed as usual on April 27 (Sunday). There will be no night session on April 30 (Wednesday). SGE will resume normal operations on May 6 (Tuesday).



Dragon Boat Festival: SGE will be closed from May 31 (Saturday, Dragon Boat Festival) to June 2 (Monday). There will be no night session on May 30 (Friday). SGE will resume normal operations on June 3 (Tuesday).



National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival: SGE will be closed from October 1 (Wednesday, National Day) to October 8 (Wednesday). It will be closed as usual on September 28 (Sunday) and October 11 (Saturday). There will be no night session on September 30 (Tuesday). SGE will resume normal operations on October 9 (Thursday).



All members and investors shall make corresponding arrangements according to this schedule, implement effective measures, conduct risk management, and jointly ensure the smooth market operation. SGE will issue separate announcements if any changes to the holiday schedule.