Shanghai Futures Exchange: Notice On Self-Regulation Information In March 2025

Shanghai Futures Exchange (hereinafter referred to as “the Exchange”) has been on continuous efforts in conducting self-regulation, so as to strengthen the risk management of the futures market, regulate the futures trading activities and protect the legitimate rights and interests of futures market participants. The self-regulation information in March 2025 is listed as follows:

In the aspect of administration of abnormal trading behaviors, the Exchange has dealt with 36 cases, among which 20 cases were self-trades, 15 cases were frequent order cancellations，1 case was exceeding the limit of placing and cancellation of large-amount orders. The Exchange has separately notified the relevant clients by phone through the members and placed 3 clients on the Exchange’s watchlist，notified 3 abnormal trading behaviors to all the members.

In the aspect of identification and cooperative investigation of accounts with actual control relationship, the Exchange has identified 278 groups of 835 clients that exist the actual control relationship and urged 21 groups of 76 clients to cooperate with the investigation of actual control relationship.

The Exchange reminds traders to be in compliance with its rules in the trading activities and report accounts with actual control relationship.

The Exchange hereby notifies as the above.