Shanghai Futures Exchange: Notice On Self-Regulation Information In December 2025

Shanghai Futures Exchange (hereinafter referred to as “the Exchange”) has been on continuous efforts in conducting self-regulation, so as to strengthen the risk management of the futures market, regulate the futures trading activities and protect the legitimate rights and interests of futures market participants. The self-regulation information in December 2025 is listed as follows

In the aspect of administration of abnormal trading behaviors, the Exchange has dealt with 73 cases, among which 43 cases were self-trades, 28 cases were frequent order cancellations, 2 cases were exceeding the intraday position opening volume prescribed by the Exchange.The Exchange has separately notified the relevant clients through the members, suspended 1 client and 2 groups of accounts with actual control relationship from opening new positions on the relevant futures contracts and notified to the market.

In the aspect of identification and cooperative investigation of accounts with actual control relationship, the Exchange has identified 262 groups of 721 clients that exist the actual control relationship and urged 91 groups of 247 clients to cooperate with the investigation of actual control relationship.

The Exchange reminds traders to be in compliance with its rules in the trading activities and report accounts with actual control relationship.