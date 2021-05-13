SH Payments Appoints Justinas Basalykas As CEO And Expands Leadership Team Following Record Growth

SH Payments, the tier one banking services provider, has appointed Justinas Basalykas as its new CEO and expanded its leadership team, following a hugely successful first few months of trading.
Mr Basalykas joins SH Payments having spent almost 20 years working as a finance professional in Lithuania – previously, he has founded TaxLink Lithuania, and worked at global finance and accounting specialist companies such as Ernst & Young Baltic. His insight into the market working with regional and global MMEs places him perfectly in understanding client needs and providing solutions as a trusted advisor.
Justinas is also a Global Executive MBA at WU Executive Academy, he holds an LLM from Vienna University of Economics and Business, and has successfully lead a number of projects, including group structuring and others over his career.
As well as the hire of a new CEO, SH Payments, which is a subsidiary of Stanhope Financial Group, has hired four new senior team members to bolster operations for the next stage of its growth.
Included amongst these new hires are Aura Seselgyte as Operational Manager, Renata Eidukaityte as Compliance Analyst, Justas Cerniauskus in a Business Development role, and Kestutis Dascioras as Product Manager.
SH Payments secured its Electronic Money Institution license in December 2020, and recently announced a partnership with Nano, as their core digital banking provider.
The financial services firm is dedicated to reconnecting ambitious small and medium sized enterprises across Europe with tier-one financial services, including FX Payments, payments services and e-wallets.
Justinas Basalykas, CEO of SH Payments comments:
“As much of Europe begins to ‘re-boot’ itself commercially, many businesses will still struggle to gain a foothold in uncertain markets and will find it difficult to navigate challenging economic conditions and the difficult geo-political intricacies associated with travel, export and foreign exchange.
“This is where SH Payments comes in, to help SMEs and MMEs navigate the financial services landscape and empower them with expertise and guidance, offering not only agile financial services such as e-wallets, but also by connecting them with world-leading banking and financial services which otherwise wouldn’t be available to them, enabling smooth and effective payments processes.”
Khalid Talukder, Managing Director, Stanhope Financial Group comments:
“We are thrilled to welcome Justinas on board, it delivers on our commitment to sourcing talent locally and he will work closely with the group board in delivering the group strategy. We are also excited to welcome the plethora of new senior hires who will help accelerate SH Payments into the next stage of its growth – allowing us to support SMEs and MMEs who require guidance during this difficult period and beyond.”