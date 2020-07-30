SGX Welcomes Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited To Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited to its Catalist under the stock code “FRQ”.
Singapore Paincare Holdings is a medical services group at the forefront of providing accessible pain care treatment in Singapore. It focuses on the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain, including alternative non-surgical treatment solutions.
Dr Bernard Lee, CEO of Singapore Paincare Holdings, said, “Our Group’s vision is to be the leading provider of interventional pain procedures in Asia for both specialist and primary care. By focusing on the treatment of pain that can occur anywhere in the body, we hope to bridge the gap between surgery, that may result in higher risks, and longer recovery periods, and conservative physical therapies which may not be as immediately effective. We have brought effective pain management methods out of the confines of specialist centres into the heartlands, adhering to our motto of ‘Bringing pain relief closer to you’. Our aim is to make the Singapore Paincare Center brand synonymous with effective pain relief with long term sustained outcome, as well as business and clinical excellence. We are thankful to our shareholders for their belief in us and their support has made this listing possible. We look forward to taking the Group to greater heights of excellence.”
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, “We are delighted to welcome Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited to SGX’s growing healthcare sector, which is among the best performing sectors in Singapore in the first half of this year. This listing will provide investors with another avenue to invest and partake in the growth opportunities of the healthcare industry. We look forward to play a role in Singapore Paincare Holding’s ambition to become a one-stop centre of pain care treatment.”
With a market capitalisation of around S$36 million, the listing of Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited brings the total number of companies listed on Catalist to 217, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$9 billion. Within the healthcare sector, there are currently 35 companies listed on SGX with a total market capitalisation of around S$85 billion.
Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited opened at S$0.22 today.