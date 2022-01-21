SGX Welcomes Pegasus Asia To Mainboard

Singapore Exchange (SGX) is pleased to welcome the listing of Pegasus Asia, as part of SGX’s inaugural batch of Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) listings. Pegasus Asia will be listed on the SGX Mainboard under the stock code “PGU”.
Pegasus Asia is jointly sponsored by global alternative asset management group Tikehau Capital, investment firm Financière Agache controlled by Agache, the Arnault family holding company, as well as Pegasus Europe’s founders and veteran investment bankers Diego De Giorgi and Jean Pierre Mustier who have combined experience of over 60 years in the banking and financial services sector, including in fintech. Collectively, the Sponsors have an extensive proprietary network and a deep connectivity across Asia, with a strong track record of advising, investing in and managing businesses to generate strong shareholder returns.
Pegasus Asia’s strategy is to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that has operations primarily centred in Asia Pacific, in technology-enabled, disruptive, new-economy sectors such as consumer-tech, fintech, prop-tech, insurance-tech, health-tech, and digital services.
Neil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Pegasus Asia, said, “We are grateful for the strong support from the new shareholders and warmly welcome them to join us on this journey to create value for all stakeholders. The level of interest shown by the public as well as institutional investors is a signal of their confidence in the experience and execution capabilities of the management of Pegasus Asia and our Sponsors. With the successful listing of Pegasus Asia, we will immediately focus on seeking suitable targets for the Business Combination. The strong growth in technology-enabled sectors across the Asia Pacific region has nurtured many companies with disruptive business models in the new economy which are suitable de-SPAC candidates for us.”
Pol de Win, Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Sales and Origination, SGX, said, “We are delighted to welcome the listing of Pegasus Asia on SGX. Backed by sponsors with highly relevant global experience, Pegasus Asia seeks to unlock growth opportunities for both businesses and investors, capitalising on key secular trends. The passion of Pegasus Asia and its sponsors for empowering technology businesses, by providing patient capital and operational support, will no doubt make a transformative impact and create value for businesses in this region. SGX wishes Pegasus Asia and its sponsors success and we are excited about the example this transaction sets for more high-quality international sponsors considering SPAC listings in Singapore.”
Pegasus Asia opened at S$5.01 today.