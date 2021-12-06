SGX Welcomes Digital Core REIT To Mainboard

Singapore Exchange (SGX) is pleased to welcome Digital Core REIT to its Mainboard under the stock code “DCRU”.
Digital Core REIT is a Singapore real estate investment trust (S-REIT) sponsored by Digital Realty, the biggest owner, operator, developer and acquirer of data centres globally and one of the largest listed US REITs. The REIT’s initial portfolio comprises ten institutional quality, freehold data centres, strategically positioned within top-tier markets in the United States and Canada.
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, “We are delighted to welcome Digital Core REIT, which is focused on the data centre market that has emerged as one of the bright spots in the Covid-19 pandemic. Our second REIT listing within two weeks is a testament to investor interest for industrial and data centre segments, which will continue to benefit from robust demand driven by digital transformation and emerging technology trends. Digital Core REIT offers a compelling investment opportunity, anchored by the strong track record and sustainability leadership of its Sponsor.”
John Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Core REIT, said, “We are truly delighted to successfully complete our IPO and listing on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange. SGX, being Asia's leading destination for REIT listings, has been nothing but supportive throughout our journey and we are glad to have chosen Singapore to list our pure-play data centre REIT. As we commemorate a significant milestone, we look ahead with great anticipation of the opportunities that are before us, both in Singapore and globally. A special thanks to SGX, our team at Digital Core REIT and Digital Realty, and our trusted partners and advisors for making our listing a reality.”
The listing of Digital Core REIT brings the total number of SGX-listed REITs and property trusts to 44, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$110 billion. Together with real estate companies, the overall SGX real estate cluster has a combined market capitalisation of about S$180 billion.
Digital Core REIT opened at S$1.00 today.