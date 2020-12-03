SGX Welcomes Credit Bureau Asia Limited To Mainboard

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed the listing of Credit Bureau Asia Limited on its Mainboard under the stock code “TCU”.
Credit Bureau Asia provides credit and risk information solutions (“CRIS”) to an extensive client base across Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar. The Group has two core business segments – (i) the financial institution data business that provides credit reporting services, data analytics customer and portfolio monitoring services and customised solution and products, and (ii) the non-financial institution data business offering risk management services, sales and marketing solutions, receivables management services and business education services.
Kevin Koo, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Credit Bureau Asia Limited, said, “Today is an important milestone in our corporate history and a fulfilment of our dream of becoming a listed company. It also marks the start of an exciting journey for us to achieve our growth plans in Singapore and the region, and to deliver sustainable long term returns for our shareholders.”
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, “We are pleased to welcome Credit Bureau Asia, Southeast Asia’s leading credit and risk information solutions provider. The listing of a home-grown Singapore company is always an especially proud moment for us. Data is increasingly being used to manage risks and in decision-making; Credit Bureau Asia can count on the SGX platform as it capitalises these growth opportunities.”
With a market capitalisation of about S$215 million, Credit Bureau Asia Limited’s listing will boost SGX’s consumer cluster to a total of 137 listings with combined market capitalisation of more than S$62 billion.
Credit Bureau Asia Limited opened at S$1.15 today.