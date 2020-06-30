SGX To Report FY2020 Results On 30 July

Singapore Exchange (SGX) is reporting its results for Financial Year 2020 (FY2020) after the market closes on 30 July 2020. The announcement will be posted on www.sgx.com.
As we proactively manage the COVID-19 situation and safeguard the well-being of our employees and guests, we will be suspending the regular face-to-face analyst and media briefing.
We will continue to deploy digital tools to host our results briefing virtually. A “live” video webcast of the briefing will be available at www.sgx.com/shareholders. You may register for it at www.sgx.com nearer the date. The webcast will also be archived online.
Details of the virtual results briefing are as follow:
Note: SGX’s FY2020 is from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020.