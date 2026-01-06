SGX Stock Exchange Welcomes Concord New Energy Group Limited To Mainboard

SGX Stock Exchange today welcomed the secondary listing of Concord New Energy Group Limited on its Mainboard under the stock code “SEG”.

Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE Group) is a Singapore-headquartered renewable energy investment holding company. The Group focuses on the investment, development, and operation of wind power, photovoltaic (PV), energy storage systems, and other renewable energy assets. CNE Group currently manages an operating portfolio of more than 5 Gigawatts and has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2007.

Liu Shunxing, Chairman of the board of CNE Group, said, “Today makes a significant milestone for CNE Group. Our secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange represents a key step in advancing our global business strategy. It reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening corporate governance and actively engaging with international capital markets. Singapore occupies a uniquely strategic position at the intersection of advanced artificial intelligence, next-generation energy systems, and global capital markets. We are honoured to become part of Singapore’s capital market and look forward to building long-term, constructive partnerships with both local and international investors. We remain firmly committed to contributing more on the global transition from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy.”

Pol de Win, Head of Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “Concord New Energy Group’s listing in Singapore underscores the role of global capital markets in scaling renewable infrastructure and supporting sustainable energy transition. As Asia’s most international multi-asset exchange with a strong commitment to transition finance, SGX offers Concord New Energy Group an international platform to expand its reach to a diverse network of global investors, customers and partners as it advances the transition to cleaner energy.”