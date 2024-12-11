SGX Securities Welcomes The Listing Of Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF

SGX Securities today welcomed the listing of Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF, managed by Lion Global Investors (LGI). This ETF is designed to track the growth of four of Asia’s most vibrant emerging economies, namely India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand (IMIT). It aims to provide investors with a targeted opportunity to benefit from the economic potential of these markets.

The ETF tracks the iEdge Emerging Asia Select 50 Index created by SGX Index Edge. The Index comprises the 50 largest companies across these four markets, which are characterised by strong economic expansion, rising consumer demand, and growing foreign direct investment.

Ng Yao Loong, Head of Equities, SGX Group, said, “ETF adoption continues to gain strong momentum as investors seek efficient and diversified ways to build their portfolios. This ETF exemplifies our approach to simplify Asia for investors, making it easier for them to access the growth potential of this region. We congratulate our partners, Lion Global Investors and China Merchants Fund Management, for their inaugural collaboration in bringing this innovative product to market.”

Teo Joo Wah, Chief Executive Officer, Lion Global Investors, said, “Emerging Asia is home to a broad range of competitive companies, the diversity of which allows investors to diversify and capitalise on the growth opportunities of the IMIT countries. This ETF once again demonstrates LGI’s capability to create accessible and affordable options that resonate with investors. We are pleased that through our close collaboration with China Merchants Fund Management, investors in both Singapore and China can now harness the long-term potential of Emerging Asia within the convenience and efficiency of an ETF.”

Xu Yong, General Manager, China Merchants Fund Management, said, “The Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF marks the first product jointly developed by China Merchants Fund and Lion Global Investors. The new ETF invests in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, making it highly representative of the emerging markets in Asia. This ETF is the first cross-listed ETF by China Merchants Fund, we intend to issue and list in China, a feeder ETF to this new product by the first quarter next year.”

The listing of the Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF reinforces SGX’s position as a leading hub for ETFs in Asia. With this addition, there are 47 ETFs listed on SGX with a combined AUM of S$12 billion as of end November 2024.