SGX Securities Welcomes The Listing Of Lion-China Merchants CSI Dividend Index ETF Under SSE-SGX ETF Link

SGX Securities today welcomed the listing of Lion-China Merchants CSI Dividend Index ETF, under the SSE-SGX ETF Link, a collaboration between SGX Group and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE).

Managed by Lion Global Investors (LGI), this ETF provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks, generating a stream of passive income. The Lion-China Merchants CSI Dividend Index ETF is designed to mirror the performance of the China Merchants CSI Dividend Index ETF, which is listed on the SSE.

The CSI Dividend Index comprises the 100 highest-ranked stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, based on their consistent dividend payments over the past three years. The companies are selected for their strong financial health, typically having strong cash flows and high free cash flow to cover dividends.

Ng Yao Loong, Head of Equities, SGX Group, said, “This latest ETF listing marks the ninth under the ETF product links between Singapore and China, underscoring the growing collaboration between the two markets. We extend our appreciation to LGI for their commitment to expanding our ETF ecosystem and to China Merchants Fund Management for their continued partnership in bringing more diverse investment opportunities to market. Their contributions play a vital role in strengthening cross-border connectivity and broadening access for investors.”

Teo Joo Wah, Chief Executive Officer, Lion Global Investors, said, “We pride ourselves on bringing innovative solutions to the ETF marketplace. The listing of Lion-China Merchants CSI Dividend Index ETF speaks to the continued growth story of our ETF business - currently at eight ETFs, and over S$1 billion in assets under management – and our strong belief in the value of partnerships within the ETF landscape. Singapore investors prefer sustainable and regular dividends, and we are thrilled to bring this flagship ETF by China Merchants Fund Management to Singapore.”

Sun Mingxia, Deputy General Manager, China Merchants Fund Management, said, “The successful listing of the Lion-China Merchants CSI Dividend Index ETF on Singapore Exchange represents a landmark accomplishment in the deepening international cooperation between China and Singapore under the SSE-SGX ETF Link. Backed by a robust performance history and a transparent dividend distribution mechanism, the Lion-China Merchants CSI Dividend Index ETF will provide both domestic and international investors with the opportunity to participate in the growth and dividend yields of high-quality A-share listed companies.”

With this ETF listing, the total number of ETFs on SGX has reached 48. The combined AUM of ETFs listed on SGX reached S$13.7 billion as of 24 March 2025.