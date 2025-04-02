SGX Securities Welcomes The Listing Of Amova MSCI AC Asia ex Japan ex China Index ETF

SGX Securities today welcomed the listing of Amova MSCI AC Asia ex Japan ex China Index ETF. It is the first ETF globally that tracks the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan ex China Index, offering investors a more targeted opportunity to capture Asia’s growth story.

Managed by Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM), the ETF provides targeted exposure to large and mid-cap companies across some of the most dynamic and rapidly developing markets in Asia. It captures growth opportunities in economies such as India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy; South Korea and Taiwan, which are at the forefront of AI and technology trends; and the ASEAN region, offering diverse potential driven by industrialisation, rising consumer demand and global supply chain shifts. The ETF reflects the increasing investor interest in accessing key growth engines across Asia, highlighting the region’s economic dynamism.

Ng Yao Loong, Head of Equities, SGX Group, said, “This ETF expands the product shelf on SGX and provides more choices for investors to allocate their assets to the different opportunity sets in Asia. It reflects SGX’s role as the premier gateway for investors to access Asia’s opportunities. We appreciate Nikko AM’s continued support and partnership as we work together to bring more exciting investment options to investors.”

Eleanor Seet, President and Director, Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited and Head of Asia ex-Japan, Nikko Asset Management, said, “We anticipate an enduring trend of strong demand for exposure to Asian markets that exclude China and Japan to diversify and be more specific to approaching opportunities in this region. The launch of the Amova MSCI AC Asia ex Japan ex China Index ETF demonstrates our commitment to bring progressive and high-quality solutions to investors. We are additionally proud to launch this fund under our Amova name that we will be introducing through the course of 2025.”

The Amova MSCI AC Asia ex Japan ex China Index ETF is the latest addition to SGX’s growing suite of ETFs. With this listing, the total number of ETFs on SGX has reached 49, with a combined AUM of approximately S$14 billion.