SGX Securities Welcomes Soon Hock Enterprise Holding Limited To Mainboard

SGX Securities today welcomed the listing of Soon Hock Enterprise Holding Limited to Mainboard under the stock code “SHE”.

Soon Hock Enterprise Holding Limited is an established real estate developer specialising in industrial property development and investment in Singapore. With a strong track record in developing user-centric industrial properties, Soon Hock has delivered more than 1,200 strata-titled units across Singapore, including its most recent success, Polaris@Woodlands. The company’s portfolio includes income-generating assets such as the Kaki Bukit Units and its mixed-used development at Jalan Papan, which features production units, a canteen, a minimart and a 300-bed workers’ dormitory.

Tan Min Loon, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Soon Hock Enterprise Holding Limited, said, “Soon Hock Enterprise has built a strong track record in industrial property development and investment, underpinned by decades of hands-on experience and a deep understanding of end-user needs. Our successful listing on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST marks an exciting new chapter in our playbook, and positions us to capitalise on the rising demand for modern, high-specification industrial properties that stems from Singapore’s leading position as a regional economic and logistics hub. The funds raised from the IPO will enable us to accelerate our growth plans, which include the acquisition of new land sites and buildings for development and redevelopment.”

Pol de Win, Head of Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “We congratulate Soon Hock on its successful listing. Singapore’s real estate sector continues to attract strong investor interest and plays a key role in supporting the nation’s economic infrastructure. This listing further reinforces SGX’s position as a preferred destination for companies seeking access to capital and long-term growth.”

Soon Hock Enterprise Holding Limited opened at S$0.63 today.