SGX Securities Welcomes Serial Achieva Limited To Catalist

SGX Securities is pleased to welcome Serial Achieva Limited to Catalist under the stock code “XHV”.

Serial Achieva Limited distributes and resells a broad range of consumer and enterprise IT products and computer peripherals, including desktop CPUs, motherboards and VGA cards manufactured by established brands such as Intel, AMD, MSI and Gigabyte. It is also the in-country reseller in Malaysia for laptop computers that are manufactured under the ‘MSI’ brand. With operations in Malaysia and Thailand, the company’s wide customer base comprises resellers such as retailers and chain stores, corporate resellers and system integrators that build custom computing systems.

Koh Jin Hoe, Head of Capital Markets, Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “We are pleased to welcome Serial Achieva Limited to Catalist, providing it with a well-established listing platform to support its growth ambitions. With close to 30 years of operations, the company is in a good position to leverage its capabilities, technological know-how and proven track record to further expand its product portfolio and coverage.”

Sean Goh, Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Serial Achieva Limited, said, “Serial Achieva’s listing today marks the start of a new chapter. It is a step towards crystalising our ambitions to be a regional distributor of choice for our customers and a reliable partner to our suppliers. We will be adaptable and nimble in the face of evolutions in the technological world. I look forward to an exciting journey with all our stakeholders.”

Kenny Sim, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Serial Achieva Limited, added, “Our successful SGX listing today opens new avenues for Serial Achieva’s future growth. This historic milestone paves the way for our expansion strategy, which includes strategic acquisitions, mergers, and synergistic alliances, while extending our regional footprint through joint ventures across key neighbouring markets like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.”

Serial Achieva Limited joins our vibrant ecosystem of more than 200 Catalist-listed companies, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$7.6 billion. This listing will also add to SGX Securities’ technology cluster, with a total of 75 companies with combined market capitalisation of around S$76 billion.

Serial Achieva Limited opened at S$0.20 today.