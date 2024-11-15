SGX Securities Welcomes PC Partner Group Limited To Mainboard

SGX Securities is pleased to welcome the secondary listing of PC Partner Group Limited to Mainboard under the stock code “PCT”.

PC Partner Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the electronics and personal computer (PC) parts and accessories businesses. Its main business includes the design, development and manufacturing of video graphics cards for desktop PCs, the provision of electronics manufacturing services, as well as the manufacturing and trading of other PC related product components. The company is also engaged in the provision of technical support services through its subsidiaries.

As part of its strategic expansion into Southeast Asia, PC Partner Group Limited intends to relocate its headquarters to Singapore and plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Indonesia to further strengthen its production capabilities.

Pol de Win, Head of Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome PC Partner Group Limited to the SGX Mainboard. This listing is a significant milestone in PC Partner Group Limited’s growth journey. As they continue to grow their footprint in Southeast Asia, we are confident that SGX’s robust platform will support their expansion and success. We look forward to seeing PC Partner Group Limited thrive in this new chapter of their journey.”

PC Partner Group Limited opened at S$0.85 today.