SGX Securities Welcomes Lum Chang Creations Limited To Catalist

SGX Securities congratulates Lum Chang Creations Limited on its successful Catalist listing under the stock code "LCC”.

A spin-off from mainboard-listed real estate developer Lum Chang Holdings, Lum Chang Creations Limited is one of Singapore’s leading urban revitalisation specialists with comprehensive capabilities in providing niche conservation and restoration, complemented by its expertise in interior fit-out works as well as alteration works. With a proven track record in successfully completing projects of various scale and complexities across multiple sectors, some of its notable projects in Singapore include St James Power Station, National Museum of Singapore, Nike Flagship Store and Bedok Community Hospital.

Lim Thiam Hooi, Managing Director, Lum Chang Creations, said, "Our listing on SGX marks an important step forward as Lum Chang Creations capitalises on Singapore’s growing focus on heritage conservation and urban revitalisation. With strong government backing for adaptive reuse initiatives and heritage preservation, we are uniquely positioned to contribute to Singapore’s evolving urban landscape whilst delivering value to our stakeholders. The proceeds will support our expansion plans, including growth into high-end residential projects and potential opportunities in regional markets. We look forward to building on our established expertise in this specialised sector and thank our investors for their confidence in our vision.”

Koh Jin Hoe, Head of Capital Markets, Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Lum Chang Creations Limited to SGX. As a strategic spin-off from the Lum Chang Group, this listing reflects a bold step forward to unlock value in a niche business with deep expertise in interior fit-out, conservation and urban revitalisation. Lum Chang Creations adds a fresh dimension to our market and exemplifies how SGX can support companies in charting their own growth path while providing diverse opportunities for investors.”

Lum Chang Creations Limited joins SGX’s growing real estate sector with a total market capitalisation of S$136 billion. Lum Chang Creations Limited opened at S$0.30 today.