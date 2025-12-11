SGX Securities Welcomes Leong Guan Holdings Limited To Catalist

SGX Securities today welcomed the listing of Leong Guan Holdings Limited to Catalist under the stock code “LGH”.

Leong Guan Holdings Limited (Leong Guan) is a leading food manufacturing and distribution company with over 22 years of expertise in the industry. The company specialises in producing fresh noodle and soy-based beancurd products, complemented by a wide range of food-related items. Serving more than 2,000 customers locally and internationally, their clientele includes Horeca establishments, retailers, schools, hospitals, and e-commerce platforms, as well as distributors and brand owners across Asia, Australia, North America, the Middle East and Europe.

Lim Tze Chiang, Executive Director and Chairman, Leong Guan Holdings Limited, said, “This listing milestone strengthens our ability to grow with passion, purpose and resilience. It reflects our confidence in the Group’s long-term growth. The funds raised will allow us to expand into new export markets, diversify our product offerings, upgrade our manufacturing facilities with sustainable and green initiatives, and pursue strategic acquisitions and joint venture partnerships to further scale our business.”

Koh Jin Hoe, Head of Capital Markets, Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “Leong Guan’s journey as a homegrown company to a listed enterprise exemplifies the bold vision and determination driving Singapore’s food manufacturing sector. At SGX, we champion businesses with the ambition and capability to lead in their industries, providing them access to capital and opportunities to scale. We look forward to partnering with Leong Guan as it grows its footprint and accelerates its expansion in the region.”

Leong Guan Holdings Limited opened at S$0.245 today.