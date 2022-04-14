SGX Securities Welcomes iWOW Technology Limited To Catalist 

SGX Securities is pleased to welcome iWOW Technology Limited to Catalist under the stock code “NXR”.
With more than 20 years of experience, iWOW Technology is a technology provider specialising in integrated wireless Internet of Things (IoT) solutions offered as a service. As a one-stop end-to-end service provider, it designs and develops the hardware and software underlying the IoT solution, and oversees the manufacturing of the product, installation, maintenance and the operationalisation of the IoT solution. Its products and solutions include Smart Metering, Alarm Alert System, Electronic Monitoring System as well as Trace Tokens.
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX Group, said, “We are pleased to welcome to the SGX family another innovative homegrown company, iWOW Technology, a leading IoT services provider with a strong focus on wireless technologies. As one of the firms behind the TraceTogether™ token in Singapore, the company has shown how its technology can play a crucial role in managing the global pandemic. With this listing, investors will have the opportunity to tap on megatrends such as new technological breakthroughs, urbanisation and emergence of smart cities, ageing populations and sustainability - all of which iWOW Technology is positioned to capture as it expands its R&D capabilities, customer base and product offering.”
Raymond Bo, CEO and Founder of iWOW Technology, said, “Our listing on SGX marks a new chapter in our company’s ability to make progress towards a smarter, greener and safer future. The response from shareholders has been phenomenal and we can’t thank them enough for their unwavering support in our mission. With the added investment, we are geared up to scale our operations even further. In the coming months, customers can expect us to expand our market reach, enhance our research and development abilities and explore new business opportunities. We have ambitious plans for the future and are confident that we can deliver exceptional results.”
With a market capitalisation of close to S$63 million, the listing of iWOW Technology brings the total number of companies listed on Catalist to 220, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$11.5 billion. This listing will also add to SGX’s technology cluster, which has close to 80 companies with combined market capitalisation of around S$78 billion.
iWOW Technology Limited opened at S$0.275 today.