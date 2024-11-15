SGX Securities Welcomes Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited To Catalist

SGX Securities is pleased to welcome Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited under the stock code “GEH”.

Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited offers multi-entertainment concepts, comprising a network of family-friendly karaoke facilities, performance halls and dance clubs. The company operates 11 karaoke outlets across Singapore in heartland and downtown core regions. It also runs a new mega live entertainment house, the first of its kind in Singapore providing patrons with a full sensory experience through up close live performances and interactions with performing artistes. The company aims to tap new market opportunities and drive innovative ventures to achieve sustained growth and a broader market presence.

Flint Lu, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited, said, “Our listing on SGX represents a significant milestone for Goodwill Entertainment. It marks our commitment to bringing dynamic, multi-entertainment experiences to audiences across Singapore and beyond. Together with our team and partners, we look forward to reshaping the entertainment landscape with innovation and passion.”

Koh Jin Hoe, Head of Capital Markets, Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “SGX is excited to see homegrown companies like Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited take this major step to the public market. A listing is not just a major milestone, it truly marks the beginning of an exciting growth journey as a public company. We congratulate Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited on their achievement and look forward to witnessing their continued success.”

Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited joins our vibrant ecosystem of more than 200 Catalist-listed companies, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$7.8 billion.

Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited opened at S$0.21 today.