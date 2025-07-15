SGX Securities Welcomes China Medical System Holdings Limited To Mainboard

SGX Securities today welcomed the secondary listing of China Medical System Holdings Limited on its Mainboard under the stock code “8A8”.

China Medical System Holdings Limited (CMS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with strong presence in China for nearly 30 years. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2010, CMS has built a differentiated portfolio across key therapeutic areas including cardio-cerebrovascular, central nervous system, gastroenterology, dermatology and ophthalmology.

Lam Kong, Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive and President, China Medical System Holdings Limited, said, “Today marks another significant milestone in CMS’s development history. Our listing in Singapore further enhances our presence in the international capital markets. At the same time, by leveraging Singapore’s strengths as a hub for global innovation and multinational headquarters, we are advancing our pharmaceutical industry internationalisation strategy, accelerating the construction of the full pharmaceutical value chain of R&D, manufacturing and commercialisation, and working hand-in-hand with our partners to promote the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging markets and deliver meaningful benefits to patients worldwide.”

Pol de Win, Head of Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome China Medical System Holdings Limited to SGX. As a leading player in the healthcare sector, its listing reflects the rising demand for healthcare innovation and access across Asia. As the company looks to expand in Southeast Asia, its listing on SGX offers a strategic springboard, connecting it to international investors and reinforcing Singapore’s role as a hub for capital and growth.”

With a market capitalisation of approximately HK$28.64 billion (approximately S$4.67 billion) as at the listing date, CMS joins SGX’s family as the 40th listing in the healthcare sector. China Medical System Holdings Limited opened at S$2.05 today.