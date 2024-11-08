SGX Securities Welcomes Attika Group Ltd To Catalist

SGX Securities is pleased to welcome Attika Group Ltd under the stock code “53W”.

Attika Group Ltd is a full service commercial interior decoration and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering company, offering a one-stop solution to their customers from design, production, building and project management, to servicing and maintenance for their interior fit-out needs.

Steven Tan, Managing Director and Executive Chairman, Attika Group Ltd, said, “This listing marks a new chapter in our journey to reach new heights within the interior fit-out industry. As we forge ahead, we remain focused on our mission of transforming interiors into vibrant and sustainable spaces for living, working and leisure – driven by skilled professionals and an unwavering commitment to quality.”

Koh Jin Hoe, Head of Capital Markets, Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “Today’s listing marks a momentous milestone in Attika Group Ltd’s growth journey. We are pleased to provide a platform for homegrown companies to tap the capital markets as they take their businesses to the next level. This achievement strengthens Attika Group Ltd’s position and opens doors to new opportunities in Singapore and beyond.”

Attika Group Ltd joins our vibrant ecosystem of more than 200 Catalist-listed companies, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$7.8 billion.

Attika Group Ltd opened at S$0.21 today.