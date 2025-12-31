SGX RegCo Appoints Dr Sung Cheng Chih Chairman - Professor Tan Cheng Han Steps Down

Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) is appointing Dr Sung Cheng Chih as non-executive and independent chairman effective 1 January 2026. Dr Sung replaces Professor Tan Cheng Han who is relinquishing the role after almost nine years on the board.

Dr Sung has been on the RegCo board since 1 January 2025. He started his investment career at GIC where he was last Chief Risk Officer in 2011. He later co-founded Avanda Investment Management, a Singapore-based global asset manager, and retired in 2021. Dr Sung studied mathematics first at the University of Waterloo and later at the University of Minnesota.

Professor Tan is Chief Strategy Officer at the NUS Faculty of Law and a former Dean. He is also a Senior Consultant at Wong Partnership LLC. Professor Tan holds a Bachelor of Law (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Laws degree from University of Cambridge.

“Serving as the first chairman of Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has been an honour. From its inception nine years ago, SGX RegCo is today seen as a trusted independent regulator, driving governance improvements and greater investor participation. We have learnt a lot together over these years and have, I feel, etched a path towards more market discipline, board renewal and diversity. I am confident Cheng Chih, with his deep understanding of financial markets, will lead SGX RegCo in making further inroads as a market regulator and developer,” said Professor Tan.

“To chair the board of SGX RegCo is a unique opportunity. This is a company whose policies and actions are closely intertwined with the reputation of, and confidence in, Singapore’s capital markets. The team here has contributed much to the Equities Market Review Group (EMRG) under Cheng Han’s leadership. These are big shoes to fill, and I will do my best to steer RegCo as it implements the EMRG’s recommendations aimed at further enhancing and developing our marketplace,” said Dr Sung.