SGX Orb Awards Focuses On Resilience Of Financial Markets

- Third edition of awards part of SGX’s efforts to foster financial education, empower investors
- Special #Resilience category to focus on the role of financial hubs amid COVID-19
Singapore Exchange (SGX) today launched the third edition of its annual SGX Orb Awards to recognise excellence in financial journalism and content. Continuing the theme of “Connecting Perspectives and Inspiring Conversations,” this year’s special category focuses on the resilience of financial markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated a backlash against globalisation, as nations face pressure to close themselves off from the outside world to protect lives and livelihoods. With some economists predicting that the pandemic may hasten the end of open borders and free markets, how are governments and institutions responding? How has this shaped the role of international financial centres such as Singapore in facilitating the exchange of ideas and capital?
Launched in 2018, the SGX Orb Awards welcomes published work from the print and broadcast media, online news sites backed by publishing or editorial companies, as well as independent writers such as bloggers and investment websites. Last year’s awards attracted some 120 local and overseas submissions.
Judging will be conducted by a distinguished independent panel. Members of the public can nominate and vote for their preferred entries among shortlisted contenders, and the winners for each of five categories will be unveiled in September 2020. More information can be found at www.sgx.com/sgx-orb-awards.
Appendix: SGX Orb Awards – Categories
- Story of the Year
We are seeking a news story, feature or opinion piece that best offers insights into investing in the securities or derivatives markets. Which innovations have driven opportunities for retail and institutional investors? How has technology transformed risk management, or reinforced trust and efficiency? The winner of this category will demonstrate the ability to uncover a fresh angle and capture what is most important for market participants to know.
- #Resilience
For this special category for 2020, we welcome both original and published work on how financial communities are bolstering their resilience amid COVID-19. In what ways are industry stakeholders working to overcome this year’s challenges to sustain growth, or are they recalibrating their expectations for the future? How will our post-pandemic financial landscape look like? Share your thoughts in any format: an essay, an infographic, or even a video!
- The Hidden Gem
This award seeks to honour the best feature or analysis of an under-covered stock listed on SGX, whether on Mainboard or Catalist. The challenge will be to uncover a fresh angle that investors or analysts may have missed. If you have a knack for turning complex concepts into clear and precise storytelling, we want to hear from you.
- The Visual Treat
This popular category is for all things creative and experiential – for example, a broadcast segment for TV, a podcast, homemade video or even illustrations that probe deep into the workings of a financial or commodity asset class. The winner will deliver a compelling story while offering viewers an experience to remember.
- GoTo.com
We aim to enhance financial education, and the award for this category will go to the financial blogger or independent website that most empowers investors to make educated decisions with their money. If your blog stands out from the pack for all the right reasons, you can be a winner.