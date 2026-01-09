SGX Group’s December Performance Caps Stellar Year With Sustained Stock Market Momentum, Record Derivatives Volume

SGX Group (Singapore Exchange) today reported stellar trading activity in December, capping a pivotal year that amplified the appeal and quality of the Singapore stock market. Derivatives volume rose to a record for 2025 on strong institutional demand for trusted risk-management tools.

Securities market turnover value climbed 29% year-on-year (y-o-y) in December to S$25.8 billion, with securities daily average value (SDAV) up 23% y-o-y at about S$1.2 billion. SDAV for 2025 gained 21% to almost S$1.5 billion, the highest since 2010. Derivatives traded volume across equities, foreign exchange (FX) and commodities increased 22% y-o-y to 28.3 million contracts, as daily average volume (DAV) grew 17% y-o-y to 1.3 million contracts. For 2025, derivatives volume expanded 10% to 329 million contracts.

Key highlights: