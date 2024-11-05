SGX Group Wins Regulation Asia’s Exchange Of The Year Award For 5th Time

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) has been awarded the Exchange of the Year Award for the fifth time by Regulation Asia, a publisher of news on financial market and banking regulations.



SGX Group was recognised for various achievements including strategic partnerships with ASEAN markets and India’s GIFT City. Multiple new asset classes have been added to SGX Group’s securities and derivatives markets while connectivity with other exchanges has been expanded. Regulation Asia also cited SGX Group’s use of AI-driven tools like the MaxxAI data analytics tool which exemplified a forward-looking approach to enhancing decision-making for OTC FX customers. SGX Group has also been proactive in promoting sustainability and climate-related reporting.

“SGX Group’s achievements reflect a powerful commitment to advancing market integrity and operational resilience among market participants and listed companies,” Regulation Asia said in a statement on the award.

“The Regulation Asia Exchange of the Year award recognises our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and market integrity and we are deeply honoured to receive it for the fifth time. Our dedicated team and our strategic partners across Asia have collectively fostered regional connectivity and enhanced the trading experience of participants. We will keep pushing the boundaries of excellence, ensuring that SGX Group remains a transformative force in the financial markets,” said Tan Boon Gin, CEO of Singapore Exchange Regulation.