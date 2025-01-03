SGX Group Welcomes Yongan International Financial (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. As Derivatives Clearing Member

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) is pleased to welcome Yongan International Financial (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. as its newest derivatives clearing member.

Yongan International Financial (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is a wholly owned Singapore subsidiary of Xin Yongan International Financial Holdings Ltd., which is incorporated in Hong Kong. The Yongan Group provides a wide range of financial services, including commodities futures and financial futures brokerage to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, and individuals.

Pol de Win, Head of Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Yongan International Financial (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. as SGX Group’s newest derivatives clearing member. Since joining us as a derivatives trading member in 2020, Yongan has continuously demonstrated its expertise and capabilities, contributing significantly to our ecosystem. This milestone marks a strengthening of our relationship, and we are excited to see how Yongan International Financial (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. will further enhance the diversity and robustness of the derivatives market.”

Huang Zhi Ming, Chairman, Yongan Group, said, “On behalf of the Yongan Group, I wish to express our thanks to SGX Group for welcoming us as a derivatives clearing member. It marks a turning point for us to be a part of the futures ecosystem in Singapore. As a leading global financial hub, Singapore opens the door to opportunities for expanding our clientele network, both internationally and within China. Yongan Singapore serves as an international platform, offering products listed on SGX and Yongan’s tailored services. We look forward to working closely with SGX in the long term as a key gateway for our clients and services in the region.”

With the addition of Yongan International Financial (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., there are now 31 clearing members in SGX Group’s derivatives market.