SGX Group Welcomes Futu Singapore As Securities And Derivatives Trading And Clearing Member

SGX Group is pleased to welcome Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. as a Trading Member of its securities market, a Clearing Member and Depository Agent of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (CDP), as well as a Trading and Clearing Member of its derivatives market.

Based in Singapore, Futu Singapore is a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings Limited. It is a next-generation digital broker that provides on-the-go trading and wealth management services via its investment super-app, moomoo. The company provides investing services, including trading and clearing services alongside interactive social features to investors through its proprietary one-stop digital platforms.

Pol de Win, Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “We are pleased to welcome Futu Singapore as the first digital broker to receive full trading and clearing memberships of our securities and derivatives markets. Futu Singapore is primed to play a prominent role in increasing retail participation in Singapore’s market, with millions of users worldwide across Futu Holdings’ investment platforms. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Futu Singapore to serve the growing retail and institutional demand for SGX Group’s investment and risk management products across the region.”

Leaf Hua Li, Chairman and CEO, Futu Holdings Limited, said, “Receiving all the memberships from SGX Group is a significant milestone for our company as we move toward strengthening our market leading position as a trusted, reliable, stable full-service investment and wealth management super-app, and as the go-to partner for comprehensive financial inclusion and financial literacy. Striking the gong today is representative of a new phase of growth for retail and institutional investor segments using Futu SG (moomoo), where being one of the most trusted and credible financial technology platforms in Singapore and beyond is critical in shaping our service and trading capabilities that are of value to our customers.”

With the admission of Futu Singapore, SGX Group’s securities market has 27 Trading Members and 26 Clearing Members. Its derivatives market now has 66 Trading Members and 27 Clearing Members.