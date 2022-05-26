SGX Group Welcomes CN First International Futures Limited As Derivatives Trading Member

SGX Group is pleased to welcome CN First International Futures Limited as a Trading Member of its derivatives market.

Incorporated in 2011, CN First International Futures Limited is a Hong Kong-based futures brokerage company engaged in international securities and futures business under the supervision of the Hong Kong Securities & Futures Commission. Leveraging high-performance trading software and solutions, the company offers comprehensive futures trading and diversified futures services to the international futures market.

Pol de Win, Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “CN First International Futures’ trading membership with SGX Group will deepen our partnership in the future. Their strong client network in the Greater China region and active participation enhances the quality of our derivatives market. We look forward to working closely with CN First International Futures to meet the investment and risk management needs of their clients across asset classes.”

Thomas Tey, General Manager of CN First International Futures Limited, said, “We always treasure our cooperation with SGX Group, and becoming a trading member of SGX Group will mark a milestone on the Company’s road to internationalisation. The derivatives market of SGX Group plays an important role in the Asia region and is highly recognised by market participants all over the world. The API interface solution we provide can directly apply the original domestic stock index futures strategy of a client to A50 index futures trading. We look forward to providing clients with more diversified trading products and better financial services, and deepening our cooperation with SGX Group.”

With the admission of CN First International Futures, SGX Group’s derivatives market now has 65 Trading Members and 26 Clearing Members.