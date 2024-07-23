Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg

SGX Group To Report FY2024 Results On 8 August 2024

Date 23/07/2024

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) has rescheduled the release of its full-year results for Financial Year 2024 (FY2024). The new date is set for 8 August 2024 before market opens.

The announcement will be posted on www.sgx.com and the details of the results briefing are updated as follows:

Event : FY2024 Results Briefing 
Presented by : Loh Boon Chye, CEO
    Ng Yao Loong, CFO
Date : 8 August 2024, Thursday
Time : 9.00 am Singapore time (GMT+8 hours)

 

A “live” video webcast of the briefing will be available at www.sgx.com/shareholders. You may register for the results briefing nearer to the date. The webcast will also be archived on the website.

Note: SGX Group’s FY2024 is from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg