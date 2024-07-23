SGX Group To Report FY2024 Results On 8 August 2024

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) has rescheduled the release of its full-year results for Financial Year 2024 (FY2024). The new date is set for 8 August 2024 before market opens.

The announcement will be posted on www.sgx.com and the details of the results briefing are updated as follows:

Event : FY2024 Results Briefing Presented by : Loh Boon Chye, CEO Ng Yao Loong, CFO Date : 8 August 2024, Thursday Time : 9.00 am Singapore time (GMT+8 hours)

A “live” video webcast of the briefing will be available at www.sgx.com/shareholders. You may register for the results briefing nearer to the date. The webcast will also be archived on the website.

Note: SGX Group’s FY2024 is from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.