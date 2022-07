Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) is reporting its full year results for Financial Year 2022 (FY2022) before market opens on 18 August 2022.

The announcement will be posted on www.sgx.com and the details of the results briefing are as follow:

Event : FY2022 Results Briefing Presented by : Loh Boon Chye, CEO Ng Yao Loong, CFO Date : 18 August 2022, Thursday Time : 9.00 am Singapore time (GMT+8 hours)



You may register for the results briefing nearer to the date. A “live” video webcast of the briefing will be available at www.sgx.com/shareholders. The webcast will also be archived on the website.

Note: SGX Group’s FY2022 is from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.