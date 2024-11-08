SGX Group Reports Market Statistics For October 2024

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) today released its market statistics for October 2024. Derivatives daily average volume (DAV) rose to an all-time high, boosted by increased trading activity across multiple asset classes through China’s Golden Week holiday. The Singapore stock market showed its resilience against a backdrop of softer regional growth.

Key highlights:

Record derivatives DAV: Derivatives DAV surged 48% year-on-year (y-o-y) in October to a record 1.58 million contracts, while total traded volume climbed 52% y-o-y to 31.3 million contracts. Gains were broad-based, with equity index futures volume up 61% y-o-y at 19.9 million contracts, foreign exchange (FX) futures volume up 63% y-o-y at 5.32 million contracts and commodity derivatives volume up 25% y-o-y at 5.58 million contracts, demonstrating the strength of SGX Group’s multi-asset offering.

Securities market turnover value rose 36% y-o-y in October to S$26.9 billion, with securities daily value (SDAV) also up 36% y-o-y at S$1.22 billion. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) moved within a narrow 90-point range during the month to 3,558.88, taking its year-to-date gains to 9.8%. Retail investors net bought S$210 million of cash equities in October, reversing outflows from the previous month, while institutional outflows were moderate compared with ASEAN venues, underscoring the Singapore market’s resilience. On 16 October, SGX Securities welcomed Food Innovators Holdings Limited, which is engaged in the restaurant leasing and subleasing business, to Catalist. New securities product launches: SGX Securities listed new daily leverage certificates (DLC) linked to the U.S. Magnificent Seven stocks in October, with structured certificates planned for the coming months that will further expand its suite of structured products. For the month, the market turnover value of DLCs doubled month-on-month (m-o-m) to S$382 million, while turnover of structured warrants increased 123% m-o-m to S$512 million, bringing the total to the highest since March 2022. On 30 October, SGX Securities broadened its offering of Singapore Depository Receipts with the launch of five new contracts with Hong Kong underlyings.

The full market statistics report can be found here.