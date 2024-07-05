SGX Group Reports Market Statistics For June 2024

Derivatives volume rises on robust trading activity in FX and commodities

Singapore stock market caps April-June quarter on strong note

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) today released its market statistics for June 2024. Global market participants continued to turn to SGX Group as their risk-management venue of choice, with robust trading activity in foreign exchange (FX) and commodity derivatives during the month. Singapore’s cash equities market outperformed most regional peers for the April-to-June quarter.

Key highlights:

Risk-management venue of choice for global investors: Total derivatives traded volume increased 5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in June to 22.4 million contracts, with derivatives daily average volume (DAV) up 13% y-o-y at 1.2 million contracts. For the July 2023 to June 2024 financial year (FY2024), derivatives volume and DAV each gained 8% y-o-y from FY2023.

The full market statistics report can be found here.