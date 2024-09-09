SGX Group Reports Market Statistics For August 2024

Elevated volatility drives trading activity in equity derivatives, record FX futures volume

Securities market turnover rises to highest in two-and-a-half years

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) today released its market statistics for August 2024. Elevated volatility following the market dislocation in the earlier part of the month drove trading activity in equity derivatives as well as record foreign exchange (FX) futures volume.

Derivatives traded volume rose 4% year-on-year (y-o-y) in August to 24.6 million contracts, with daily average volume (DAV) up 8% y-o-y at 1.1 million contracts. Securities daily average value (SDAV) climbed 28% y-o-y to S$1.4 billion, as market turnover increased 22% y-o-y to S$28.8 billion – the highest since March 2022.

Key highlights:

Retail investors’ net purchases hit new high in 2024: On SGX Securities, retail investors net purchased S$685 million, the highest in 10 months, adding positions in index stocks as well as small and mid-caps. Cash SDAV climbed 20% m-o-m in August to S$1.3 billion, the highest since March 2022. Growth in activity originated from both institutional and retail clients and across stock segments. Over the volatile first five trading days of August, Singapore’s stock market was consistently the most actively traded among ASEAN peers. Year-to-date returns from the Straits Times Index (STI) stood at 6.7%, even as the benchmark declined 0.4% m-o-m to 3,442.93.

The full market statistics report can be found here.