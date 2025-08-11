SGX Group Extends Strong Performance Into FY2026 With Robust Securities And Derivatives Volumes In July

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) today reported strong growth momentum in July to kick off its FY2026, as robust securities and derivatives market activity reflected investor confidence across multiple asset classes.

Securities market turnover rose 27% year-on-year (y-o-y) in July to S$33.8 billion, the highest in three months, while securities daily average value (SDAV) climbed 27% y-o-y to S$1.47 billion. Derivatives traded volume increased 25% y-o-y to 29.3 million contracts, with derivatives daily average volume (DAV) up 23% y-o-y at about 1.3 million contracts.

Key highlights:

STI sets records : The bellwether Straits Times Index (STI) advanced 5.3% month-on-month (m-o-m) in July to 4,173.77, outperforming most ASEAN peers, and closed at a record high of 4,273 on 24 July. Cash SDAV gained 19% m-o-m with an increase in liquidity across all stock segments.

The full market statistics report can be found here.