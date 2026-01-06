SGX Group Chief Risk Officer Agnes Koh To Step Down, Deputy CRO Ivan Han To Assume Role

SGX Group (Singapore Exchange) today announced that Agnes Koh will relinquish her role as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) at the end of the quarter. Ivan Han, who has been her deputy for over three years, will become CRO-designate with immediate effect and fully assume the CRO role on 1 April 2026.

Ms Koh joined SGX Group in 2005 and has worked through various roles within risk management, leading the team through major situations including the Global Financial Crisis and the demise of MF Global. Prior to SGX Group, Ms Koh spent over 11 years managing the foreign reserves of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and was also an auditor at a public accountancy firm. In 2016, the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore conferred Ms Koh the Distinguished Fellow award for being a beacon of excellence in the financial industry. The Futures Industry Association will induct Ms Koh into its Hall of Fame 2026 in March for a lifetime of achievement in the global listed and cleared derivatives industry.

Mr Han joined SGX Group in 2013 as the Head of FX & Rates and later became Head of South Asia Equities products. He brings extensive leadership experience across risk management, derivatives markets, and strategic development. In his role as Deputy CRO, Mr Han oversees financial and clearing house risk frameworks and management, and regulatory engagements with MAS and global authorities. He was earlier with Singapore Mercantile Exchange where he spearheaded regional expansion and The Singapore Economic Development Board where he helped secure foreign direct investments and strategic partnerships.

“Agnes has been an exceptional leader and a pillar of strength for SGX Group over the past two decades. Her deep understanding of our business and operations, willingness to speak her mind and ability to navigate complex situations have guided us through some of the most challenging periods in global markets. We have much to thank Agnes for, including the team and legacy she leaves behind. As Ivan steps into the role of Chief Risk Officer, we are confident that his multi-faceted experience and leadership will prepare him well in upholding SGX Group’s risk management at the highest standard and drive resilience in an increasingly dynamic environment,” said Loh Boon Chye, CEO of SGX Group.

Ms Koh will take on a special advisory role at SGX Group from July after a short break.