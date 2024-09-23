SGX Group Appoints Daniel Koh As CFO With Effect From 1 December

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) today announced the appointment of Mr Daniel Koh as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Designate with effect from 1 October 2024. Mr Daniel Koh will succeed Mr Ng Yao Loong as CFO from 1 December 2024, as Mr Ng transitions to the position of Head of Equities.

Mr Koh has extensive experience in the banking and financial industry, having led global teams in treasury markets and played a pivotal role in advancing industry development in Singapore and the region. He was previously with Standard Chartered Bank as Managing Director, Global Head of Treasury Markets and holds a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts (Hons) from Oxford University.

Mr Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX Group, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Daniel to the SGX Group executive management team. His deep expertise in financial services and strategic insights will greatly support SGX Group’s long-term goals.”

“Over the past four years, our current CFO, Yao Loong, has been instrumental in guiding the company through its growth phases while ensuring financial resilience and creating value for our shareholders. We would like to thank him for his dedication and look forward to having Daniel join us in steering SGX Group through its next phase of growth and transformation,” added Mr Loh.