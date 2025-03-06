SGX Group Announces Management Changes In FX And Technology

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) today announced changes in its FX and Technology management teams, aimed at strengthening its leadership and bolstering its capabilities for continued success and growth.

Jean-Philippe Malé (JP) will be appointed CEO of SGX FX, effective 1 April 2025. Previously CEO and Co-Founder of BidFX, a leading buyside FX OTC platform business acquired by SGX Group in 2020, JP was promoted to President of SGX FX in mid-2024, and a driving force behind the significant rise of the OTC FX business. In his new role, JP will be responsible for leading the SGX FX management team in expanding its contribution as a growth engine for the Group.

Lee Beng Hong, currently Head of Wholesale Markets and Platforms, will be moving on from his position to pursue new opportunities.

Thijs Jacobs, Group Chief Technology Officer, is stepping down from his position and his responsibilities will be covered by Chief Information Officer Tinku Gupta, while we resource for the role.

Loh Boon Chye, CEO of SGX Group, commented on the changes, “We are excited to welcome JP to his new post and are confident that his leadership will further elevate SGX FX. We also extend our gratitude to Beng Hong and Thijs for their contributions and wish them the best in their future endeavours. These changes reflect our commitment to continuously evolve and strengthen our leadership team to meet the dynamic needs of our business and stakeholders.”