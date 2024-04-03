SGX Cares Launches Financial Literacy Training Camp For Singapore Premier League And Women’s Premier League Footballers

Collaboration with the Football Association of Singapore aims to empower professional footballers with fundamental investing knowledge and concepts

Close to 500 footballers from the Singapore Premier League (SPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) will head to a different form of training camp later this month – to learn how to manage their personal finances and investments during their football careers and beyond.

In partnership with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and as part of SGX Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, SGX Cares, where financial literacy is one of the key pillars, the training camp is curated to equip the footballers with the fundamentals of financial management and investing which are essential building blocks to financial resilience.

Chan Kum Kong, Head of Research, Retail and Intermediaries, SGX Group, said, “Regardless of your chosen profession, we believe you also need to take charge of your financial health. You can’t afford to passively save your way to retirement. We hope that by encouraging footballers to kick start their investment journey early, they can better prepare for their retirement from the competitive circuit and safeguard their financial future.”

FAS General Secretary Yazeen Buhari added, “We are pleased to collaborate with SGX Cares on this initiative for our footballers in the SPL and WPL. The welfare and wellbeing of our footballers are important focuses of the FAS, and such financial literacy we believe is an essential life skill for their next phase of their career beyond football."

This is not the first time that the SGX Cares financial literacy initiative has benefitted athletes. In 2020, SGX Cares and Singapore Sport Institute partnered to enhance the financial literacy of Team Singapore athletes, while in 2022, a series of workshops was conducted for Lion City Sailors Football Club.

SGX Academy will conduct the financial literacy training camp before the SPL season commences in May. Apart from footballers from the SPL and WPL first-team squads and coaching staff, the under-21 footballers will also be encouraged to attend the training camp.