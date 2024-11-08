SGX Cares Bull Charge Charity Run Rallies 4,500 Runners, Raises Over S$2.25 Million For Beneficiaries

Guest-of-Honour Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information & National Development Tan Kiat How joined in the run, in a show of support for underprivileged children and families, persons with disabilities, as well as the elderly

This year’s SGX Cares Bull Charge Charity Run saw an impressive turnout of 4,500 runners, one of its highest in recent years. Flagging off at Marina Barrage, the much-anticipated event featured a new route along Gardens by the Bay East as both competitive runners and casual joggers worked out a sweat for a good cause.

With unwavering support from the financial community and enthusiastic participants across corporate partners and sponsors, S$2,258,888 was raised, of which all proceeds would be channelled via Community Chest to SGX Cares beneficiaries – AWWA Ltd, Autism Association (Singapore), Fei Yue Community Services, HSCA Community Services and Shared Services for Charities. SGX Group employees also lent support to the cause by organising various fundraising activities throughout the year, ranging from the popular Ultimate Quiz Challenge, a mouthwatering durian feast, to the classic office raffle.

Guest-of-Honour Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information & National Development Tan Kiat How ran alongside CEOs and chiefs of companies in the 3km Chief Challenge. Mr Tan had earlier also participated in the SGX Cares Charity Futsal held in September, as part of the Parliament Team.

Mr Tan said, “I am happy to join 4,500 participants at today’s SGX Cares Bull Charge Charity Run. The funds raised will support many meaningful causes in the community and demonstrate our shared dedication to build a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer, SGX Group, said, “We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support and generosity from our community year in, year out. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those in need. Our SGX Cares initiatives not only raise much needed funds for our beneficiaries, but also bring us closer as a community, united by a common goal to uplift and empower those in need. The spirit of giving and solidarity displayed by our participants and supporters is truly inspiring, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come.”

Launched in 2004, SGX Cares is the only corporate charity initiative in Singapore that brings together the financial community and SGX-listed companies to support the needs of underprivileged children and families, persons with disabilities, as well as the elderly. Over S$50 million has been raised over two decades for more than 50 charities and a variety of causes, through the support of corporate sponsors and partners. SGX Cares comprises three pillars – SGX Cares Bull Charge, SGX Cares Outreach and SGX Cares Financial Literacy. In FY2024 (July 2023 to June 2024), SGX Group employees clocked over 3,500 volunteering hours across 23 different outreach activities, reaching out to more than 1,500 individuals in the community.

Appendix: Results of SGX Cares Bull Charge Charity Run 2024

Chief Challenge (3km)

Top 3 runners

1st place – Choon Siang Tan from CapitaLand Investment Limited came in at 11 min 42 sec

2nd place – Yan Bin Wu from Summit Power International Limited came in at 12 min 41 sec

3rd place – Geok Wah Siah from Bank of America came in at 13 min 6 sec

Mass Run (5km)

Top 3 female runners

1st place – Angela Hu came in at 20 min 33 sec

2nd place – Josephine Tay came in at 21 min 48 sec

3rd place – Maria Ho came in at 21 min 59 sec

Top 3 male runners

1st place – He Yong came in at 17 min

2nd place – Xuan Hou came in at 17 min 46 sec

3rd place – Giebert Foo came in at 18 min 12 sec