SGX And NZX Seal Partnership On Dairy Derivatives To Unlock Growth

Singapore Exchange (SGX) and New Zealand’s Exchange (NZX) have today signed a strategic partnership agreement to unlock and accelerate the growth potential of NZX’s dairy derivatives.
This partnership brings together the complementary capabilities of the SGX and NZX to scale up market distribution and liquidity in the global dairy derivatives markets. It will take effect in the second half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. This follows a Heads of Agreement that was mutually signed in October 2020 to explore the listing of NZX’s suite of dairy contracts on SGX’s trading and clearing platforms.
Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, said: “This partnership combines the strengths of SGX and NZX and we are very excited to see it coming to fruition. With Asia representing the world’s largest bloc of dairy consumers and producers, this partnership brings a world-class suite of dairy derivatives benchmarks and risk management tools to dairy participants and investors in Asia and beyond. We look forward to continue working with NZX to grow the dairy derivatives market and benefit the wider industry.”
NZX Chief Executive, Mark Peterson, said NZX will continue to provide dairy product development expertise, market research and product support for new developments and enhancements. NZX will also continue to lead engagements with the dairy industry.
“We see huge opportunity through this partnership to unlock potential and propel future growth of our dairy derivatives suite. By working together, we can leverage SGX’s global market connectivity, strong Asian presence and international distribution, to scale growth and liquidity in the trading of dairy derivatives.”
As part of the new partnership, NZX intends to delist its suite of dairy derivatives contracts from the NZX Derivatives Market and equivalent contracts will be relisted on SGX. Market participants can expect augmented access via new trading and clearing channels.